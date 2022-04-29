80 years ago women took up the roles of men to help their country during World War Two. Some worked as riveters in factories others took the controls inside the cockpit. This weekend in Sweetwater the Women Air Service Pilots or WASPs are hosting their eightieth of anniversary; coming home to Avenger Field.

Joni had the opportunity go fly aboard a Douglass C-47 Skytrain where she met Retired Colonel Kathy Cosand who served as one of the first female pilot graduates of the US Air Force in 1977. More than 30 years after the WASPs pioneered the skies for women like her.

80th WASP Homecoming

National WASP WWII Museum

210 Avenger Field Rd.

April 29th & 30th

waspmuseum.org