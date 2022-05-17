Wednesday evening all are welcome to join a free, silent bike ride in honor of those who have been killed or injured while cycling on public roadways.

This ride is free and open to all riders age 14 and older. Fore safety helmets are required and Abilene Police will escort the ride. The route is 5 miles long and will move at a pace of 10-12 MPH.

Ride of Silence

Begins and Ends at McMurry University

Wednesday, May 18th

Check-in Begins- 6:00 pm

Start of Ride- 7:00 pm

rideofsilence.org

The Ride of Silence History:

In 2003, the first Ride of Silence in Dallas occurred after nationally-ranked amateur cyclist Larry

Schwartz was killed by a passing school bus on an empty road. 1000 cyclists attended the event at

White Rock Lake to honor Larry.

Since that initial gathering, the Ride of Silence has grown to be an international event that always occurs

on the 3rd Wednesday in May during National Bicycle Month. The Ride of Silence is a free ride that

asks its cyclists to ride between 10-12 mph on a short route and remain silent during the entire ride.

The ride hopes to raise awareness during National Bicycle Month (May) to all motorists that we share

the road. Helmets are required; bright clothing and lights are highly recommended for the ride. This is

a powerful, meaningful way to show support for cycling safety in our community.

In 2021 in Abilene, there were 31 cyclists who attended the event with cloudy and potential rainy skies.

In Texas, other cities such as Austin, Coppell, Grand Prairie, and Midland/Odessa held the event.

Overall, there were 405 locations worldwide, 44 states, 11 countries, and 5 continents.