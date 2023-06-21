This Friday is Ride to Work Day. We learn how local riders are raising awareness of the need to share the road.

Who: Motorcycles, scooters, and other two-wheeled motorized transportation for a Ride to

Work Day.

When: June 23, 2023 (Friday) at 11 am, group picture taken at 11:20 am, stands up at 11:30 am.

Where: Meet at the Taylor County Expo Center located at 1700 SH 36 and group ride to

Kent’s Harley Davidson located at 3106 South Clack Street for a free lunch. For everyone’s

safety, the ride will be escorted by the Abilene Police Department.

Why: Ride to Work Day advocates and supports the use of motorcycles for transportation and

provides awareness that we all share the road so “Look Twice, Save a Life.”

History: The first Ride to Work Day event date was held on July 22, 1992. The event continued

to grow as an informal grass roots demonstration every year until 2000. That year, the non-profit

organization, Ride to Work, was formed to help organize and promote Ride to Work Day. The

first Ride to Work Day event led by this group was the third Wednesday in July of 2001. This

day was the annual day until 2008, when it was changed to the third Monday in June. This

change was made to climatically better accommodate riders worldwide and to give more riders

an opportunity to participate. In Abilene, this event has been held every year since 2012 (with

the exception of 2020). We have great participation with around 100 riders.

Stats: In 2022, in Texas 562 motorcyclists died, 2,422 were seriously injured, and there were

9,094 motorcycle crashes.

Texas Department of Transportation Statistics Found Here