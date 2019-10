DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FAMILY NIGHT Thursday, October 31 6 PM - 8 PM FREE EVENT The Grace Museum - Courtyard, Garage, Parking Lot, Ballroom

Come celebrate El Dia de los Muertos at The Grace! Bring your entire family out for a night of fun and cultural traditions from the annual celebration. Help create a community ofrenda, decorate sugar skulls, get your face painted, and meet La Catrina while enjoying music, dance, games and food. Student artwork from several local schools will also be on display. For inquiries about the event please contact Rebecca Bridges, 325-673-4587.