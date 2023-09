This month ArtWalk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month! Some of the highlights include Ballet Folklorico del Big Country performing at The Center for Contemporary Arts as well as The NCCIL. Guests can also find a Frida Kahlo inspired crown/headband Make-N-Take project inside the Center. Musicians will be playing in Vera Minter Park starting at 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

ArtWalk

Downtown Abilene

Thursday, September 14th

5:30 pm – 8:00 pm

artwalkabi.com