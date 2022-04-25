This weekend you are invited to climb aboard the Gaming trailer provided by Mobile Game Drop of Dallas or show your stuff on the court in a 3V3 basketball tournament.

Courts & Controllers

McDonald Park

101 Park Dr.

Early, TX

Saturday, April 30th

2:00 pm – 10:00 pm

NBA 2K22 Tournament (1V1) $10 Entry Fee Limited to 40 players

Basketball Tournament (3V3) $10 Per Person 4 player max per team. Two divisions: Under 15 and 16 & above. 40 teams max

All Players must print and bring a sign waiver before first game.

Food Trucks and fun in the park!

For more information call 325-643-9300

Register Here