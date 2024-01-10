What’s one thing you love most about this great state we live in? Could it be the bluebonnet fields in the spring that make you want to pull over and snap some photos? They certainly catch one’s eye when you see your family and friends sharing them on social media. This month your Main Library is asking you to seek out what you love most about this state and express that through art in our Texas Brushstrokes activity.

Stop by your Information Services Desk at the Main Library (202 Cedar St.) and pick up a miniature canvas through January 22, or while supplies last. Designed for teen and adults, you will then be tasked to use whatever medium you have at home (paint, chalk, charcoal, watercolors, etc) and create a work of art on this canvas that expresses what you love about the Lone Star State.

Finally, return your art back to us by January 27 and we will organize them to put them on display during the month of February. If you wish to reclaim your artwork, you may do so starting March 1.

We hope you take advantage of this new art opportunity, and show others all there is to love about the state we live in. Please remember, this is a library so we’ll ask that you keep your artwork family-friendly. However, we can’t wait to see what art you’ll produce and to be able to show it off for the masses in the future.

If you have any questions, contact Deborah Tarsiewicz at 325-676-6025 or via email at deborah.tarsiewicz@abilenetx.gov.

Texas Brushstrokes

Canvas Pickup- Main Library

202 Cedar St.

Though January 22nd (or while supplies last)

Return finished work by January 27th

(325) 676-6025

abilenetx.gov/apl