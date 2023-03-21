McMurry University presents a new play written and directed by two students. Sugar written by Graci Melboure is being directed by sister Madi Melbourne is a new thriller making it’s debut at The Ryan Little Theatre.

When seven strangers arrive at the same Italian villa for a vacation, they expect to “do what the Romans do” on their jolly holiday. What they don’t expect is to be brutally murdered by one another. As the play creeps through seven days of sweltering heat and high tensions, it is revealed that the whole villa is a setup; the phone line is tapped, and the guests are being watched. The scientist conducting the experiment sits back while, under the influence of drugs, her guests reveal each of their guilty secrets. Victims become murderers and murderers, victims. Suspicion haunts the guilty mind, they say, and in this case, it’s all because of sugar.

There is a content warning with this show: Sugar contains strong adult language and content.

Sugar

McMurry University- Ryan Little Theatre

March 31st & April 1st at 7:30 pm

April 2nd at 2:00 pm

General Admission – $10.00

Military/Senior Discount – $7.00

Student/McMurry Faculty and Staff – $5.00

Tickets Available Here