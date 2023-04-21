Despite a 16% decrease in traffic fatalities in Texas work zones last year, 205 people still lost

their lives, and even one life lost is too many. TxDOT, Department of Public Safety, City of Abilene and Metro Care EMS will kick off National Work Zone Awareness Week April 17–21 with a press conference to urge drivers to slow down, stay alert and heed signage in road construction and maintenance areas.

Coming off a year where fewer people were killed in work zone crashes, these agencies will explain the importance of all Texas drivers to continue that downward trend.