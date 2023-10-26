This Saturday The Sonflower Women’s Ministry will host their 10th Annual Craft Show, Bake Sale & Ministry Fair at Abilene’s First Church of The Nazarene.

The free event features 70+ local vendors, artisans, and nonprofits. The fair also features a petting zoo from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, and a pumpkin patch.

The Hendrick Regional Blood Center’s Blood Mobile will be on sight taking blood donations.

Proceeds from the petting zoo and pumpkin patch will benefit the church’s children’s ministry.

10th Annual Craft Show, Bake Sale & Ministry Fair

First Church of The Nazarene

2849 Beltway South

Saturday, October 28th

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Free Admission

(325) 668-6589

fcnabilene.org