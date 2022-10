This Saturday you are invited to join the Sonflower Women’s Ministry for their 9th annual craft show and ministry fair. We learn what you can find at the annual fundraiser.

Sonflower Women’s Ministry 9th Annual Craft Show and Ministry Fair

First Church of The Nazarene

2849 Beltway South

Saturday, October 22nd

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

(325) 668-6589