Gather your family and friends and let’s have an amazing day celebrating our loved ones on the spectrum!

Spectrum Connection, a new non-profit dedicated to helping local individuals with autism, will be hosting its 2nd Annual Autism Walk saying they are excited to bring families impacted by autism and those in the community together.

Spectrum Connection is looking for community resource vendors, volunteers, and sponsors for the event.

Spectrum Connection was founded in 2022 to carry out its mission to partner with community entities to provide services and support for those with Autism that may not otherwise get the opportunity. Funds that are raised here will stay in the local community. Spectrum Connection is also asking for input from community partners on how to best use the funds saying any ideas or input are welcome!

Walk for Autism

Red Bud Park

Saturday, April 1st

9:00 am

For more information call (325) 450-2774

Learn More About Spectrum Connection on their website and Facebook page.