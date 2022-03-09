Read to a Dog

Mockingbird Branch Library

1326 N. Mockingbird Ln.

Tuesday, March 15th

2:30 pm

Come join your library as we invite in our friends from the Tail Waggin’ Tutors to provide a great program centering on literacy for youth. Be sure to come out and meet some great four-legged friends, who are just waiting for kids to read to them. Regardless of your reading level, all youth are welcome to come out and read to these animals who won’t judge you if you make a mistake. We love having therapy dogs at the library, and youth will delight in the reading fun. We’ll have a selection of books pre-selected for youth to choose from…we just hope to see you there.

Spring Break STEAM

South Branch Library in The Mall of Abilene

March 13th – 19th

Join your library as we celebrate Spring Break with STEAM activities and challenges! We’ll have a different STEAM activity available each day from March 13-19 from open to close. Challenge yourself and explore the world around you using science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics. You won’t want to miss these free, fun, and educational programs that everyone can participate in at your library.

STEAM Stories-Leprechaun Traps

Main Library Branch

202 Cedar St.

Thursday, March 17th

4:30 pm

Join your Main Library for the next STEAM Stories where each event will feature a story kids will love, along with a STEAM activity or demonstration to go along with it. At this session,we’ll be sharing a story with you by Sue Fliess titled “How to Trap a Leprechaun,” a fun story about catching a leprechaun to gain a wish…perfect since it’s St. Patrick’s Day. But if you could make a trap for a leprechaun yourself, what would you make? We’ll bring out our LEGO and ask that you build your own traps to show us how you would catch one of these elusive little characters. This program is designed for elementary school-aged youth.

