Spring Break/Summer Camps coming soon to Grace Museum

Information from The Grace Museum:

SPRING BREAK CAMP SESSION #1

Monday & Tuesday

March 9-10 | 9am – 12pm

SPRING BREAK CAMP SESSION #2

Wednesday & Thursday

March 11-12 | 9am – 12pm

K-5th Grades (Kindergarten students must be age 6 at start of current school year)

$60 per session (Grace Members receive $20 off!)

Draw, sculpt, build, and paint this break at The Grace’s Spring Break art camps. Students will get to try a variety of materials in this hands-on class that will excite

and inspire. Each class is different. Students may attend just one camp or both camps.

Register for spring break camps online at www.thegracemuseum.org/programs or by calling 325-673-4587.

GRACE ACADEMY SUMMER CAMPS

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN!

12 DIFFERENT CAMPS (7 ART, 2 SCIENCE, 3 CULINARY)

FOR STUDENTS ENTERING KINDERGARTEN – 9TH GRADE

WEEK OF MAY 26 – WEEK OF AUGUST 6

Register for summer camps online at www.thegracemuseum.org/grace-academy

or by calling 325-673-4587.

All Grace Museum Members receive a discount on camps! Instructions on receiving that discount are posted on the website.

Snacks are provided at each camp. Please let us know if your child has a food allergy or if you would like to provide your own snacks.

Wait lists will be added for each camp as they fill up. Classes are divided by age.

If the age range you are looking for is not available, that means that camp is currently full.

For scholarship inquiries and all other questions, please contact Director of Education Kathryn Mitchell at educator@thegracemuseum.org or (325) 673-4587.