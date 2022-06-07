Star Auto Group is giving back to their community this summer. Through the end of July every new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Hyundai, as well as every used vehicle will have a donation attached to it to go toward the Big Country Fire Relief Fund.

To date Star Auto Group has committed $20,000 and will add to that with each car, truck, or SUV sold during the 2-month event for an additional donation to be made at the end of July.

Star Auto Group

Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram- 5101 South First St.

Hyundai of Abilene- 200 S Clack St.

Star Used Cars- 4850 South 14th St.

Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Big Spring- 821 W Interstate 20 Big Spring, TX

starcarsofabilene.com