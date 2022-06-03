The Abilene Convention Center will be filled with more than 150 quilts from more than 24 vendors June 10th and 11th for the annual Stars Over Abilene Regional Quilt Show. We get a look at some of the quilts you can find.

Attendees on Friday will be able to vote for their favorite quilts. Ribbons will be awarded Friday evening. 3 quilts will be available in a raffle benefitting the West Central Texas Food Bank of Abilene, Houses for Healing, and Abilene Police Department’s Blue Santa program.

Stars Over Abilene Regional Quilt Show 2022

Abilene Convention Center

June 10th – 11th

abilenequiltersguild.net