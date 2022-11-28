Jump into your pajamas, royal robes or Narnia costumes and head downtown to celebrate the holidays at Christmas in the Garden: Welcome to Narnia! This year’s event on Friday, Dec. 2 is inspired by the C.S. Lewis book series “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

Sponsored by Beltway Park Church, Christmas in the Garden features Narnia costume characters, entertainment by Chorus Abilene’s BackBeat pop group, crafts, Queen Susan’s Archery, Dinner with the Beavers, holiday drinks, and Tea with Tumnus.

Families have two sessions to choose from – 5 to 6:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m. The cost is $10 per family. Unfortunately, the downtown hotel construction prevents us from offering train rides this year. You can purchase tickets at www.abilenecac.org while spots are available. Past events have attracted 600-800 people.

You will enter the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden on the lawn of the Abilene Convention Center through a magical wardrobe inspired by the one that transported the children to Narnia in the book series. The garden’s storybook sculptures will be decorated with twinkling Christmas lights and holiday decorations.

Children will have the opportunity to share their wishes with Father Christmas, get a balloon animal, and be mystified by the tricks of magician Lonnie Chevrie. Narnia’s White Witch will read the picture book version of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”

Christmas in the Garden is presented by the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council and is one of several featured events during the Abilene Downtown Association’s annual City Sidewalks holiday celebration. For a full schedule of holiday events, go to www.abilenedowntown.com.