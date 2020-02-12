Steppin’ Out for Memories to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association February 29th

News release from The Alzheimer’s Association:

2020 Alzheimer’s Association Steppin’ Out for Memories Scheduled for Saturday, February 29th

Mark Your Calendar for this Exciting Event Raising Critically Needed Funds for Alzheimer’s Care, Support and Research

ABILENE, TEXAS — The Alzheimer’s Association – North Central Texas Chapter invites Big Country residents to save the date, Saturday, February, 29, 2020, for the 14th annual Steppin’ Out for Memories dinner and auction. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Abilene Convention Center.

Plans are well underway for Steppin’ Out for Memories, Abilene’s signature event to raise funds and awareness in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. The 14th annual Steppin’ Out for Memories will feature a Texas-inspired evening of delicious food, complimentary beer and wine, dancing to live music by Bobby Flores and the Yellow Rose Band, casino-style gaming, exciting live and silent auctions, and more!

Steven and Shanie Cunningham serve as the event’s honorary chairs.

Corporate and individual table sponsorships are available. Individual ticket price is $100. To purchase tickets, donate an item for the auction, or for more information, call Kristin Bishop at 325.672.2907. Sponsorships and tickets may also be purchased online at bidpal.net/sofm2020.

Funds raised from Steppin’ Out for Memories help provide care and support services to those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease in Abilene and the surrounding area. Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic and is now the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death, as well as the sixth-leading cause of death in Texas. As baby boomers age, the number of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease will rapidly escalate, increasing well beyond today’s more than 5 million Americans.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association – North Central Texas Chapter is one of 81 local chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association, headquartered in Chicago. The chapter covers a 40-county service area and Fort Worth serves as headquarters for the chapter, which has regional offices in Abilene, Waco and Wichita Falls. The chapter is a nonprofit, donor-supported organization. The programs and services are made possible through contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s®. For more information, visit www.alz.org/northcentraltexas or call 1.800.272.3900.

For more information, visit alz.org/northcentraltexas.