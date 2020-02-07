Still time to register for Center for Theatre Education spring semester

News Release from Abilene Community Theatre:

For Immediate Release – January 28, 2020

ABILENE COMMUNITY THEATRE ANNOUNCES CENTER FOR THEATRE EDUCATION SPRING 2020 TERM BEGINS FEBRUARY 4TH

Abilene Community Theatre’s Center for Theatre Education is pleased to invite children ages 8 to 18 and their parents and guardians to Registration Night and First Class in Abilene Community Theatre’s ACT 2 Building on Tuesday, February 4th at 6PM. During the evening, attendees will meet CTE’s Instructor, Broc Baird. Join us this spring for another fun semester of learning and creative theatre education.

Classes will be held Tuesday nights, February 4th thru April 14th, and then additionally on Thursdays from April 2nd, 9th, and 16th, from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM in ACT 2, and are open to students ages 8 to 18. The fee for a complete semester of classes is $150, and includes:

· 3 months of classes

· Student t-shirts

· End of semester party

The Spring classes will conclude with performances of their program on the evenings of Friday, April 17th and Saturday, April 18th.

This tuition can be paid-in-full on February 4th, or paid out in three payments of $50. Scholarships are also available.

Registration forms will be made available that evening (February 4th). Registration will end February 11th.

Any questions, please email CTEbigcountry@gmail.com

CTE’s classes are held in Abilene Community Theatre’s ACT 2 Building (the old Fair Park Museum building) just south of Abilene Community Theatre at 809 Barrow.

For more information about this event, and to arrange interviews or appearances, please contact Mike Stephens, ACT Vice President of Production Support and Media Contact at stephens.michael@mcm.edu or at 325-513-2706.

Abilene Community Theatre is a 100% volunteer-driven, non-profit theater (501c3) established to share and promote theatre arts in Abilene and the Big Country. With a mission “to entertain, engage, and educate”, involvement in Abilene Community Theatre has been spearheaded by those who feel strongly about creating a space to develop art in the community. Formed in 1954, the 2019-20 Season is ACT’s 65th year of operation. Abilene Community Theatre is located at 809 Barrow, Abilene, Texas 79605.