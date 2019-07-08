Summer art camps coming soon to Grace Museum

Girls’ Night at The Museum

July 12-13

6 pm (Friday) – 8 am (Saturday)

Girls entering 4th-6th grades

$50 members | $70 non-members

Girls’ Night at the Museum is a one-night sleepover event for girls who like fun and adventure! Participants will

enjoy an exclusive night at The Grace Museum filled with art projects, a scavenger hunt, games, pizza, movie time, and other fun stuff. This event is ONLY for girls entering the 4th-6th grades next school year. All supplies, snacks, and a T-shirt are included

in the registration fee. **Grace Museum Staff will be present throughout the night to make sure the girls have

a wonderful time.

NEW THIS YEAR!

Experience in Painting

August 5-9

9 am – 12 pm

Entering 4th-6th grades

$85 members | $105 non-members

Do you like to draw and doodle? If so, you will love this camp! Campers will gain experience using several different

art mediums while improving their drawing skills and learning techniques to take their drawings to a new level. Registration fee includes all supplies, apron, T-shirt, and snacks.

Also Coming Up:

Kaleidoscope Art Camp

July 15-19

9 am – 12 pm

Entering 4th-6th grades

$85 members | $105 non-members

Middle School Mania

July 15-19

1 pm – 4 pm

Entering 6th-9th grades

$85 members | $105 non-members

Register online at www.thegracemuseum.org/grace-academy

or by calling (325) 673-4587. Grace Members receive $20 OFF each camp registration!