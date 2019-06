Information from The Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Nursing:

Access to Breast and Cervix Care For West Texas will provide UNINSURED women to receive NO-COST Mammograms (ages 40 years and up), Pap Smears (ages 21-64), HPV Vaccinations (ages 9-26) offered in West Central Texas. The documents required to bring the following and during the time of service is a Photo ID, Proof of Current Address, and Proof of Income.