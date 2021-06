A summer traditions is back in Downtown Abilene. We talk to the cast of this year’s summer musical at The Paramount Theatre, “The Last Five Years” telling the story of two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.

“The Last Five Years”, written and composed by Jason Robert Brown

Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress Street

June 25th & 26th at 7:30 pm

June 27th at 2:00 pm

Ticket Prices: $12 – $25

(325) 676-9620

paramountabilene.com