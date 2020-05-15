Survey helps colleges and universities address online learning obstacles

News release from Pharos Resources:

This year’s Spring Break unexpectedly marked the end of the school year for most college

students. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, higher education was disrupted and the method of

delivering education was changed in a matter of weeks. Now, some universities and colleges are

left wondering how students are adjusting. According to Matt Boisvert, president and co-founder

of locally-owned Pharos Resources, early survey results indicate that most students are

struggling with this new way of learning..

“At Pharos Resources, we provide a comprehensive approach for our clients to improve student

outcomes through unique software and relationship-focused perspectives, increasing student

engagement and success,” said Boisvert. “Now, our colleges and universities are having to shift

that focus to address critical student life issues.”

To find out how students are really doing, Pharos has offered its clients the opportunity to send

Impact Surveys to their students, at no charge. The survey results are interpreted, and the team

guides the schools on how to best meet students’ individual needs.

The Impact Survey is divided into five sections. They include:

Online Class

Reflection and Planning

Resource Concerns

Institutional Services

Institutional Support

Questions range from what on-campus activities students miss the most to what basic needs are

no longer being met since leaving campus. These responses are especially relevant since residing

in the college community was a safe place for some students.

According to the 6,0000 surveys already completed, Boisvert and Rachel Phillips-Buck, vice

president for Student Success at Pharos, have discovered that the top issues and concerns are the

same for the majority of students, regardless of the size of the university or college. More than

25 percent of students who have already completed the survey said they had problems accessing

the virtual classroom. While more alarming was the 16 percent who cited food concerns as a

major problem.

“When you don’t eat, you can’t think,” said Phillips-Buck. “That absolutely should be one of the

first things schools should address.”

But how do these institutions of higher education help when the student is no longer on campus

or even in the same state?

Philips-Buck said the institutions they work with must reach out to students to solve the pressing

problems by connecting them to resources in their own hometowns.

“Some students don’t have access to a reliable internet connection at home, while others no

longer have a quiet place available where they can concentrate on class and homework

uninterrupted,” she said “And for those students who rely on a regular paycheck to pay tuition

and bills, the on- or off-campus jobs are now unavailable, leaving them worried about their

fiances.”

The survey is also bringing to light other, more hidden struggles some students face.

“The ‘in-seat’ experience is great equalization for students, putting all students on a level playing

field,” said Boisvert. “Everyone has the same opportunities to sit in a classroom, interact with

instructors and classmates, as well as receive advising and tutoring services. Socio-economic

differences are not present while physically in the classroom. Once the ‘in-seat’ learning was

taken away, so were the equalizers among students.’”



Boisvert and Phillips-Buck have been advising their clients to focus on three key areas during

this unprecedented season. Colleges and universities must:

Re-recruit the entire student population

Open “a case” on every student, enlisting faculty and staff involvement

Assign no more than 30 students to each representative. During one-on-one sessions,

staff can dig deeper to find out what individual students need to succeed.



As the rest of the surveys are completed, Pharos Resources will continue helping its clients

understand and meet the everchanging needs of their college students during this everchanging

time.

About Pharos Resources

Pharos Resources provides a comprehensive approach to improve student outcomes. Our unique

software and approach will strengthen early alert, student care, and retention on college and

university campuses. Through Relational Retention, our relationship-focused perspective, our

clients will identify at-risk students, eliminate campus silos, increase student engagement and

enrich the culture of student success