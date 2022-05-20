This June The Sweetwater Police Department is partnering with The Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service for a homerun derby and coed softball tournament to benefit the West Texas Children’s Advocacy Center.

Strike Out Child Abuse Homerun Derby & Coed Softball Tournament

Newman Park

Sweetwater, TX

June 10th – 11th

$250 per team

$25 Pay at the plate (Winner gets $ back)

3 game guarantee

Teams must have 5 males/5 females

Prizes for 1st and 2nd place

Homerun derby will be for ages 10-18 and will be on June 10th starting at 6pm. $20 entry fee.

Presented by Sweetwater Police Department and Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service

Proceeds from event benefit The West Texas Children’s Advocacy Center

Register by May 27th by calling (325) 721-8715 or (325) 236-2134.

Find more information here