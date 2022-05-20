This June The Sweetwater Police Department is partnering with The Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service for a homerun derby and coed softball tournament to benefit the West Texas Children’s Advocacy Center.
Strike Out Child Abuse Homerun Derby & Coed Softball Tournament
Newman Park
Sweetwater, TX
June 10th – 11th
$250 per team
$25 Pay at the plate (Winner gets $ back)
3 game guarantee
Teams must have 5 males/5 females
Prizes for 1st and 2nd place
Homerun derby will be for ages 10-18 and will be on June 10th starting at 6pm. $20 entry fee.
Presented by Sweetwater Police Department and Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service
Proceeds from event benefit The West Texas Children’s Advocacy Center
Register by May 27th by calling (325) 721-8715 or (325) 236-2134.