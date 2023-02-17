This March while you are in Sweetwater for The World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup you can take a short trip downtown for The Sweetwater Lions Club Cruise Night and Car Show.

The event is a fundraiser by the Sweetwater Lions Club to help send children to the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville, Texas. With more than 100 cars already registered the event promises fun in the form of a bounce house, food trucks, Hot Wheel races, pedal car races, as well as shopping and food from Sweetwater’s downtown businesses. More than $6,000 worth of prizes will be awarded by The Lions Club.

Cruise Night Date: Friday, March 10th

Car Show Date: Saturday, March 11th

Time: Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. with cutoff at 11:00 a.m.

You can learn more by going to the event’s Facebook page or on The Lions Club website.