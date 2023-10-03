The Swenson House Historical Society will be hosting their annual Halloween Events. The theme this year will be Classic Hollywood Horror.

Swenson Boo Bash is a costume party with fierce competition. The event will be October 21, 7pm-11pm, at 1726 Swenson Street, Abilene, Texas. There will be dancing, drinks, food, and desserts. Prizes will be awarded for costume categories. Look for categories online soon. Must be 21 and up to attend. Tickets are on sale $80 each. Swensonboobash.org

Haunted Abilene will be October 27 & 28 from 7pm-10pm, at 1726 Swenson Street, Abilene, TX. Tickets will be $15 each and a bonus scare for an additional $5. All participants for the Slaughterhouse Bonus Scare must be at least 13 years of age. Enjoy 12 themed rooms in the haunted house and food trucks available on the grounds. The Big Country Master Gardners will host a children’s area. Tickets available for purchase at https://hauntedabilene.org/.