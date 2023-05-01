You Are Invited to a Premier Derby Party

Swenson House Derby Day

May 6, 2023, 4pm-7pm

Drinks, food, entertainment, and Southern hospitality.

Tickets:

Table of 8 guests $600

Individual ticket $85

Winner’s Circle Sponsorship:

· Table for 8

· Prime placement of name and logo to acknowledge sponsors

· Complimentary centerpiece from table

· 1 bottle of wine, whiskey, or champagne

· Docent tour of the Swenson Home

Bring your biggest derby hat and sharpest bowtie to be declared the “Best Dressed” of the Swenson House Derby.

Have a mint julep from Cypress Street Station and a cigar under the beautiful shade trees on the Swenson grounds. The Kentucky Derby will be broadcast at 5:24pm central time. Come early to “place your bets” to win prizes.

Delicious Southern hors d’ouvers will be served along with beer, wine, and sweet tea. Options for those with food sensitivities will be available.

There will be at least 2 “betting” opportunities to win prizes and a silent auction for a chef prepared dinner in your home by Chef Charles Youts, of Triple Tier Catering.

The Leaf will be available to sell cigars and Brimstyle Hat Bar will have a pop-up shop to assist with any and all hat needs.

There will be plenty of photo opportunities and time to stroll in the garden. 40 Something Cowgirls Riding Club will showcase a gentle pony for photo ops and across the garden a game of horseshoes can be played.

The Swenson House looks forward to seeing you for an afternoon of laid-back enjoyment to support the historic home.

The Swenson House Historical Society is also participating in this year’s Abilene Gives.

Abilene Gives

Tuesday, May 2nd

8:00 am – 8:00 pm

abilenegives.org

Learn More About The Swenson House Here