Former chief executive officer, Girl Scouts of the USA; chairman, President Obama’s White House initiative for Educational Excellence for Hispanics; director, Qualcomm and Credo corporate boards; founder, CommuniCard LLC

Sylvia Acevedo began her career in systems engineering at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Her early career accomplishments led to leadership roles at some of the world’s most respected corporations, including IBM, Apple, Autodesk, and Dell. She is a tireless advocate for early childhood education and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) opportunities, which led to her founding of CommuniCard, Inc, a company that provides education, technology and healthcare to underserved markets. She later sold the company to pursue a career that combined her experience, interests, and greatest hopes for the future: CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA. Her bold vision and relentless energy underscored the Girl Scouts’ commitment to preparing girls for success if life and work, employing cutting-edge, research-backed, and girl-centered programming to expand the country’s workforce pipeline with innovators, risk-takers, and leaders.

2022 Garrison Lectureship Featuring Sylvia Acevedo

Monday, April 11th

Lecture in Old Main at 10:00 am

Free to The Public

Luncheon at The Garrison Campus Center at Noon

Individual Ticket- $30

Table of 8- $200

