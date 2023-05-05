The Abilene and West Central Texas community is invited to savor the many tastes available at

Allen Ridge at the inaugural Savor 2023, The Taste Tour event on Saturday, May 6, 2023

from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event will take place on throughout Allen Ridge, 2439 N.

Judge Ely Boulevard, and event proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of West Central Texas.

Tickets for the event are $35 and may be purchased online here.

Savor 2023 patrons will be able to enjoy small bites and drinks showcasing many of the

cuisine options available at Allen Ridge. Participating restaurants and vendors include Cork &

Pig Tavern, Twisted Root Burger Co., Phoenix Pho, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Summer Moon Coffee,

and Bahama Buck’s. Patrons will be able to visit each participating location’s patio to receive

their tasty morsels and refreshing beverages.

“Savor is a great opportunity for our community to come together to enjoy a fun afternoon at

Allen Ridge,” said Javier Rodriguez, manager of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Allen Ridge. “We are

looking forward to working with our fellow restauranteurs to host a unique experience while

giving back to the Food Bank.”

Seating and music will be available at Allen Ridge’s main courtyard by the lake. This is the first

event of 2023 hosted at Allen Ridge, and additional events are planned throughout the year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Allen Ridge and its restaurants to aid in our mission of fighting

hunger,” said Jamaica Gonzalez of the Food Bank of West Central Texas. “With the number of

first-time visitors to the Food Bank steadily increasing, we seen the need for expansion to

accommodate the gap hours after work and on weekends for families to have more access to

food.”

More event information is available at www.facebook.com/allenridgetx