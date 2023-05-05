The Abilene and West Central Texas community is invited to savor the many tastes available at
Allen Ridge at the inaugural Savor 2023, The Taste Tour event on Saturday, May 6, 2023
from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event will take place on throughout Allen Ridge, 2439 N.
Judge Ely Boulevard, and event proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of West Central Texas.
Tickets for the event are $35 and may be purchased online here.
Savor 2023 patrons will be able to enjoy small bites and drinks showcasing many of the
cuisine options available at Allen Ridge. Participating restaurants and vendors include Cork &
Pig Tavern, Twisted Root Burger Co., Phoenix Pho, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Summer Moon Coffee,
and Bahama Buck’s. Patrons will be able to visit each participating location’s patio to receive
their tasty morsels and refreshing beverages.
“Savor is a great opportunity for our community to come together to enjoy a fun afternoon at
Allen Ridge,” said Javier Rodriguez, manager of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Allen Ridge. “We are
looking forward to working with our fellow restauranteurs to host a unique experience while
giving back to the Food Bank.”
Seating and music will be available at Allen Ridge’s main courtyard by the lake. This is the first
event of 2023 hosted at Allen Ridge, and additional events are planned throughout the year.
“We are thrilled to partner with Allen Ridge and its restaurants to aid in our mission of fighting
hunger,” said Jamaica Gonzalez of the Food Bank of West Central Texas. “With the number of
first-time visitors to the Food Bank steadily increasing, we seen the need for expansion to
accommodate the gap hours after work and on weekends for families to have more access to
food.”
More event information is available at www.facebook.com/allenridgetx