This weekend The Taylor County Veteran’s Service Office will hold their Veterans Day parade in Downtown Abilene.

Taylor County’s Veterans Day Parade

Downtown Abilene

Saturday, November 4th

11:00 am

On November 18th all veterans and their family members are welcome to attend a barbecue meal at The Taylor County Expo Center. At the feast attendees can learn about current benefits available to them. Local exhibitors will be providing informational displays at the event.

3rd Annual Big Country Veteran’s Appreciation Feast

Taylor County Expo Center- Round Building

Saturday, November 18th

Noon – 2:00 pm