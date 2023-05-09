Teeter is looking for a forever home. You can meet and adopt her at The Taylor Jones Humane Society.
Taylor Jones Humane Society
2301 N. 3rd St.
Monday – Wednesday
Noon – 3:00 pm
(325) 672-7124
taylorjoneshumane.com
Find them on Facebook
by: Adam Singleton
Posted:
Updated:
Teeter is looking for a forever home. You can meet and adopt her at The Taylor Jones Humane Society.
Taylor Jones Humane Society
2301 N. 3rd St.
Monday – Wednesday
Noon – 3:00 pm
(325) 672-7124
taylorjoneshumane.com
Find them on Facebook
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now