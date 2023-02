The Abilene Public Library is no longer just a place to learn. Now you can show off your knowledge at monthly trivia nights. Those vying to be the trivia master can play as a team, or individually.

The event is geared towards teens and adults but all ages are welcome to play.

Trivia Night: A Love of Knowledge

Abilene Public Library- South Branch Meeting Room

Thursday, February 23rd

4th Thursday of every month

6:00 pm

abilenetx.gov/apl