Texas Association of Sports Officials looking for new volunteers

If you are a sports fan and want to get involved there is an upcoming opportunity to become a referee. We talk with members of the Texas Association of Sports Officials about volunteering and a program to cover training costs for veterans.

Abilene Football Refs Chapter info: taso.org

Meet at Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing
2149 Hickory St
Abilene, TX
North Parking lot

Orientation:
July 7th
6:00 pm -6:30 pm

Rookie Training:
July 14th – October 20th
5:45-6:30 pm

Regular meetings/training starts:
Tuesdays July 28th – November 3rd
6:30 – 7:30

Veterans: www.battlefields2ballfields.org

Questions: Jeff Moore
jlrmoore@gmail.com

