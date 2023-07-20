The Texas Rangers are turning 200 years old. We find out how the historic law enforcement organization is celebrating it’s bicentennial.

Friday

July 21st, 2023

COMMUNITY & DPS RECRUITMENT DAY

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

1501 Mac Davis Ln

Lubbock, TX 79401

Open to the Public

Free Admission/Family Friendly

Blood Drive, Living Historians, Lecture Series, Food, Shopping! Meet the Real Texas Rangers!

Visit with DPS Recruiters, Troopers, and Rangers to learn about DPS tech:

DPS Capitol Horses

DPS Capitol Motorcycles

Dodge Challenger Hellcat (Region 2)

DPS Tactical Marine Unit Boat

DPS Helicopter

DPS THP Humvee

Special Response Team Cyclone

DPS THP Drone

DPS Communications Trailer

DPS Recruiter Monster Truck

FUNDRAISER & TEXAS RANGER APPRECIATION GALA

Honoring the Texas Rangers

6PM – 11PM Tickets $150/person Tables $1,500/10 seats Sponsorships Available

Purchase Tickets and Tables Today!

Dinner, Live & Silent Auction, Dancing, and

Live Music with the Ray Johnston Band!

Sporting Clay Tournament @ Hub City Clays

1475 County Rd 1, Lubbock, TX 79423

4 Person Teams – 100 Birds

Prize Buckles – Draw Guns/Prizes

Teams start at $1000

Sponsorships Available

Ammo included for all Shooters Sponsored by Aguila Ammo

Bring your own cart, or rent one onsite.

