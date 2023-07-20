The Texas Rangers are turning 200 years old. We find out how the historic law enforcement organization is celebrating it’s bicentennial.
Friday
July 21st, 2023
COMMUNITY & DPS RECRUITMENT DAY
Lubbock Memorial Civic Center
1501 Mac Davis Ln
Lubbock, TX 79401
Open to the Public
Free Admission/Family Friendly
Blood Drive, Living Historians, Lecture Series, Food, Shopping! Meet the Real Texas Rangers!
Visit with DPS Recruiters, Troopers, and Rangers to learn about DPS tech:
DPS Capitol Horses
DPS Capitol Motorcycles
Dodge Challenger Hellcat (Region 2)
DPS Tactical Marine Unit Boat
DPS Helicopter
DPS THP Humvee
Special Response Team Cyclone
DPS THP Drone
DPS Communications Trailer
DPS Recruiter Monster Truck
FUNDRAISER & TEXAS RANGER APPRECIATION GALA
Honoring the Texas Rangers
6PM – 11PM Tickets $150/person Tables $1,500/10 seats Sponsorships Available
Purchase Tickets and Tables Today!
Dinner, Live & Silent Auction, Dancing, and
Live Music with the Ray Johnston Band!
Saturday
July 22nd, 2023
Sporting Clay Tournament @ Hub City Clays
1475 County Rd 1, Lubbock, TX 79423
4 Person Teams – 100 Birds
Prize Buckles – Draw Guns/Prizes
Teams start at $1000
Sponsorships Available
Ammo included for all Shooters Sponsored by Aguila Ammo
Bring your own cart, or rent one onsite.
