Texas Star to host two local author book signings this week

The Texas Star Trading Company is hosting two book signings this week. We learn about “Perini Ranch Steakhouse: Stories and Recipes for Real Texas Food” and “Trains, Jesus, and Murder: The Gospel According to Johnny Cash”
Perini Ranch Steakhouse: Stories and Recipes for Real Texas Food
by Tom and Lisa Perini
Tuesday, November 18th
5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Trains, Jesus, and Murder: The Gospel According to Johnny Cash
by Richard Beck
Saturday , November 23rd
11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Texas Star Trading Co
174 Cypress St.
(325) 672-9696
texasstartrading.com
Find them in Facebook