Texas Star to host two local author book signings this week

The Texas Star Trading Company is hosting two book signings this week. We learn about “Perini Ranch Steakhouse: Stories and Recipes for Real Texas Food” and “Trains, Jesus, and Murder: The Gospel According to Johnny Cash”

Perini Ranch Steakhouse: Stories and Recipes for Real Texas Food

by Tom and Lisa Perini

Tuesday, November 18th

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Trains, Jesus, and Murder: The Gospel According to Johnny Cash

by Richard Beck

Saturday , November 23rd

11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Texas Star Trading Co

174 Cypress St.

(325) 672-9696

texasstartrading.com

Find them in Facebook