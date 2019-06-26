Texas Tech provides free cancer screenings for uninsured women

Information from The Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Nursing:

Access to Breast and Cervix Care For West Texas will provide UNINSURED women to receive NO-COST Mammograms (ages 40 years and up), Pap Smears (ages 21-64), HPV Vaccinations (ages 9-26) offered in West Central Texas. The documents required to bring the following and during the time of service is a Photo ID, Proof of Current Address, and Proof of Income.

The following counties are included with this program:

Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Kent, Knox, Mitchell, Nolan, Runnels, Scurry, Shackelford, Stephens, Stonewall, Taylor, and Throckmorton.

If you have any questions regarding this program, please contact Nancy Silva at

Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Nursing

1674 Pine Street Abilene, Texas 79601

Phone Number 325-676-0546

Email: Nancy.Silva@ttuhsc.edu