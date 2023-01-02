Abilene Community Theatre is beginning the new year with Tom Griffin’s dramady play The Boys Next Door.

The show follows the highs and lows in the lives of four adult men with mental disabilities and the caring but burned-out social worker assigned to look after them. Norman, who works at a doughnut shop and is unable to resist sampling the pastries, obsesses over his ring of keys and navigating courtship with Sheila a woman from a nearby group home. Lucien P. Smith is at risk of losing his benefits and his place at the home when the state senate pulls him into a hearing to determine if he is able to live on his own. Barry, who is living with schizophrenia, fantasizes about his life as a pro golfer while trying to deal with a traumatic childhood and rejection by his abusive father. Arnold, the ringleader of the group, is hyperactive, compulsively chatters, and suffers from deep-seated insecurities and a persecution complex.

The play provides humorous, touching, and quite poignant commentary about living with disabilities and the transcendent, universal desires of the human condition.

The Boys Next Door

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow St

January 6th – 7th, 13th – 14th at 7:30 pm

January 8th & 15th at 2:00 pm

General Admission- $18

Seniors/Students- $17

abilenecommunitytheatre.org