This January Beyond Trafficking will host their annual gala this year featuring Dallas Jenkins, creator, director, and coauthor of The Chosen.

The gala held at The Taylor County Expo Center will also feature Karla Soloman, known for her work with Mercy Gate Ministries, The Department Homeland Securities Blue Campaign

Council, and The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Vanessa Horabuena, Christian Worship Artist and & Perfomance Speed Painter will also perform at the gala.

VIP tickets for tables on the ground floor of the coliseum are available. The VIP experience include a dinner from The Shed. Table seating is available at: https://BTGALA23.givesmart.com

Individual balcony seats (Does not include dinner or table seating on Ground level) are also available ranging from $27 to $52 at: https://www.taylorcountyexpocenter.com/p/tickets–deals!

A Blue Tie Affair: Beyond Trafficking 2023 Gala

Taylor County Expo Center- Coliseum

1700 State Highway 36

Saturday, January 28th

5:15 pm- VIP Entry

6:15 pm- General Admission

(325) 864-5418

beyondtrafficking.com