Classic Star Wars returns to the big screen this weekend at The Paramount Theatre. We learn how you can see The Empire Strikes back this Friday and Saturday in downtown Abilene.

The Empire Strikes Back

The Paramount Abilene

352 Cypress St.

February 11th & 12th at 7:30 pm

$7- Adults

$6- Students, Children, Seniors, and Military

(325) 676-9620

paramountabilene.com