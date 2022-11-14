The Grace Museum is partnering with Great Promise for American Indians to celebrate Native American Heritage Month! On Thursday, November 17th, guest performers from this visiting group will demonstrate traditional dances from Native American tribes in The Grace Courtyard.

6 PM – 7 PM | Dancers will perform in The Grace Courtyard:

Men’s grass dance

Women’s jingle dance

Men’s and boy’s fancy dance

Women’s cloth dance

Girl’s fancy shawl dance

7 PM – 8 PM | Stop by the 3rd floor Cultural Heritage Exhibition celebrating Native American Heritage Month

About Great Promise for American Indians:

Since 2004, Great Promise for American Indians has performed across the state of Texas with the mission of preserving the traditions, heritage and culture of American Indians. Their culturally authentic programs are both entertaining and informative. Traditions, stories, and history come alive through song and dance. Audiences are introduced to the sights and sounds of the modern-day powwow which is still a relevant and disciplined form of artistic and cultural expression. Dance styles and regalia are explained and demonstrated. Narration, live singing and drumming, and audience participation enhances the overall experience.

This event is made possible through grants provided by Texas Commission on the Arts and Humanities Texas.

Native American Dance Showcase

The Grace Museum Courtyard

102 Cypress St.

Thursday, November 17th

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

thegracemuseum.org