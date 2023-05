If you look up family business in the dictionary you’ll find a picture of The Personality-Slipper Shoppe in Haskell. We learn how the business has grown over generations and see the beautiful products you can find at this little shop on the square.

Personality-Slipper Shoppe

413 South 1st St.

Haskell, TX

Mon – Fri: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sat: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

(940) 864-2501

thepersonalityshoppe.com