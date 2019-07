Girls' Night at The Museum July 12-13 6 pm (Friday) - 8 am (Saturday) Girls entering 4th-6th grades $50 members | $70 non-members

Girls' Night at the Museum is a one-night sleepover event for girls who like fun and adventure! Participants will enjoy an exclusive night at The Grace Museum filled with art projects, a scavenger hunt, games, pizza, movie time, and other fun stuff. This event is ONLY for girls entering the 4th-6th grades next school year. All supplies, snacks, and a T-shirt are included in the registration fee. **Grace Museum Staff will be present throughout the night to make sure the girls have a wonderful time.