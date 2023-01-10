This weekend Abilene talented young performers will bring a family classic to life at The Paramount Theatre. This year’s annual junior musical at historic downtown theatre will be The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition. Based on the beloved MGM film from 1939, The Wizard of Oz will feature local performers ages 8-18.

The musical will have the classic songs you know and love like “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard”.

If you’ve never seen the film The Wizard of Oz follows Dorothy Gale, a young girl living on a farm in Kansas, on the whirlwind adventure of a lifetime when a tornado sweeps her away and drops her into the technicolor, magical land of Oz. Dorothy and her memorable trio of friends, The Scarecrow, Tinman, and The Cowardly Lion journey to meet the mysterious Wizard of Oz, pursued by the Wicked Witch of the West. To make it back to Kansas safely, Dorothy must learn one important lesson: there’s no place like home.

The Wizard Of Oz: Youth Edition

The Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St.

January 13th & 14th at 7:30 pm

January 15th at 2:00 pm

Ticket Prices Vary on Seating

$10 – $25

paramountabilene.com