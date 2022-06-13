This weekend Let Us Breathe Abilene is organizing a three day event celebrating Juneteenth at Stevenson Park. We learn how you can join them for a weekend full of food, music, education, and more.

Juneteenth Freedom Festival

Stevenson Park

June 17th – 19th

June 17th- Kick off Freedom Festival w/Kickball and Fish Fry

6:00 pm- Welcome

6:30 pm- Kickball game

7:00 pm- Fish fry

8:00 pm- Live music mix by DJ SKIDD

June 18th- Saturday Freedom Festival

8:50 am- Parade line up (Convention Center Parking Lot)

9:30 am- Welcome inside CC- Mayor Williams and Chief Dudley

10:00 am- Parade begins (Route ends in Stevenson Park)

11:00 am- Welcome/Speakers/Reading

12:00 pm- Kingz of The Smoke Competition hosted by Wayne Watkins

1:00 pm- Kidz world

2:00 pm- Juneteenth 90’s fashion show hosted by Kisha Jackson

6:00 pm- Hoopteenth 3×3 basketball hosted by Jatwon and Keevan Lucas

7:30 pm- Open mic nite hosted by Zach Mosley and Emily Day

8:30 pm- Basic Truth Band ft. Alivia Simmons

9:30 pm- Live music mix by DJ SKIDD

June 19th- Juneteenth Freedom Festival

9:00 am- Free 2 Mile Youth Sports Camp

11:00 am- Praise in the Park by Bridget Jordan

12:00 pm- Free lunch

1:00 pm- “Can We Talk” Panel Discussion moderated by Claudine

2:00 pm- Juneteenth history facts and trivia

3:00 pm- Father’s Day tribute

7:00 pm- Freedom For The Fallen concert

8:00 pm- Live music mix by DJ SKIDD

letusbreatheabilene.com

Facebook: Let Us Breathe