This weekend Let Us Breathe Abilene is organizing a three day event celebrating Juneteenth at Stevenson Park. We learn how you can join them for a weekend full of food, music, education, and more.
Juneteenth Freedom Festival
Stevenson Park
June 17th – 19th
June 17th- Kick off Freedom Festival w/Kickball and Fish Fry
6:00 pm- Welcome
6:30 pm- Kickball game
7:00 pm- Fish fry
8:00 pm- Live music mix by DJ SKIDD
June 18th- Saturday Freedom Festival
8:50 am- Parade line up (Convention Center Parking Lot)
9:30 am- Welcome inside CC- Mayor Williams and Chief Dudley
10:00 am- Parade begins (Route ends in Stevenson Park)
11:00 am- Welcome/Speakers/Reading
12:00 pm- Kingz of The Smoke Competition hosted by Wayne Watkins
1:00 pm- Kidz world
2:00 pm- Juneteenth 90’s fashion show hosted by Kisha Jackson
6:00 pm- Hoopteenth 3×3 basketball hosted by Jatwon and Keevan Lucas
7:30 pm- Open mic nite hosted by Zach Mosley and Emily Day
8:30 pm- Basic Truth Band ft. Alivia Simmons
9:30 pm- Live music mix by DJ SKIDD
June 19th- Juneteenth Freedom Festival
9:00 am- Free 2 Mile Youth Sports Camp
11:00 am- Praise in the Park by Bridget Jordan
12:00 pm- Free lunch
1:00 pm- “Can We Talk” Panel Discussion moderated by Claudine
2:00 pm- Juneteenth history facts and trivia
3:00 pm- Father’s Day tribute
7:00 pm- Freedom For The Fallen concert
8:00 pm- Live music mix by DJ SKIDD
letusbreatheabilene.com
Facebook: Let Us Breathe