The Open Road Concert Series in Abilene began in spring and tickets went fast. Now they are making their season finale even bigger so more people can enjoy live music and help support The Community Foundation of Abilene and Future Fund.

Open Road Concert Series

The Texas Gentlemen

The Grace Museum courtyard

Saturday, September 25th

7:00 pm- Doors Open

8:00 pm- Concert

Tickets $40

openroadabilene.com