The Fort Griffin Fandangle is just weeks away. We learn about this growing musical tradition with more than 80 years of history.

Fort Griffin Fandangle

The Prairie Theater

1490 FM 1084

Albany, TX

June 18th, 19th & June 25th, and 26th

Parade Day – Saturday, June 19th

Tickets: $15

(325) 762-3838

fortgriffinfandangle.org