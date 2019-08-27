Tickets on sale now for Grapevine’s GrapeFest

TOAST “LA DOLCE VITA” AT GRAPEVINE’S

33RD ANNUAL GRAPEFEST® – A TEXAS WINE EXPERIENCE, PRESENTED BY BANK OF THE WEST

Largest Wine Festival in the Southwest U.S. – September 12, 13, 14 and 15, 2019 – Highlights Wines from Texas, the Piedmont Region of Italy and the Traverse Wine Coast of Michigan

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (August 23, 2019) – Celebrate wine and the golden age of travel at the 33rd Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West, September 12, 13, 14 and 15. The festival’s theme is going to make you feel as if you’ve stepped back to an era when “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” reigned supreme; vintage luggage trunks matched and stacked; and mid-century travelers dressed elegantly in colorful, high fashion wares and tailored suits. Attendees can journey along the 45th parallel, sampling wines from the Piedmont Region of Italy and the Traverse Wine Coast of Michigan before returning home to Texas favorites. Jitterbug and shimmy to live music on two different stages; nosh on traditional festival food and gourmet gastronomy; shop artisan goods; and so much more! Get your tickets now to experience these exciting wines, many of which are not normally available in Texas.

GrapeFest is the largest wine festival in the southwest United States and offers four days of festival fun for all ages. Signature events include the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, the largest consumer-judged wine competition in the nation; Texas Wine Tribute, honoring Spicewood Vineyards for its significant contributions to the Texas wine industry; GrapeStomp; Liberty Park Plaza Wine Experience, sponsored by Gaylord Texan Resort; Champagne Terrace; KidsWorld; GrapeFest Golf Classic; GrapeFest Tennis Classic; ItalianCarFest™, sponsored by Boardwalk Auto Group; live entertainment and much more!

ALL NEW FOR 2019: A new year and a new theme celebrating wine and the golden age of travel through “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” The theme is a nod to Grapevine’s transportation roots, which includes the Cotton Belt Route, Grapevine Vintage Railroad, TEXRail commuter rail, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and a multitude of auto dealerships.

Put your palate to the test and savor the flavors of more than 160 Texas varietals from 44 Texas wineries at the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic. With eleven 90-minute sessions throughout the weekend, this signature event is one of the most popular GrapeFest events and limited tickets are available for each session. Guests vote for their favorites and the winners of the competition will be announced on Sunday, September 15 at 5 p.m. This is a separate ticketed event. Tickets are $23 in advance before 11:59 p.m. Thursday, September 5, and $25 on or after September 6. Guests must be 21 and over to enter.

Explore wines of the 45th parallel from the Piedmont Region of Italy and the Traverse Wine Coast of Michigan inside the Liberty Park Plaza Wine Experience, sponsored by Gaylord Texan Resort. In this one-of-a-kind, separate ticketed event, guests receive a souvenir wine glass and six one-ounce tastings from visiting wineries. Tickets are $12 in advance before 11:59 p.m. Thursday, September 5, and $15 on or after September 6. Wine from Grapevine’s Sister Cities, Parras de la Fuente, Mexico and Krems, Austria, will also be available for purchase by the glass.

Put that fancy footwork to the test at the annual GrapeStomp competition. Let your feet do the stomping as teams of two take turns crushing approximately 18 pounds of grapes for two minutes. Teams that stomp the most juice will qualify for the Grand Champion StompOff on Sunday, with the winners being awarded the coveted “Purple Foot” award. Entry fee is $5 per person. Special GrapeStomp events include the Mayoral GrapeStomp on Saturday, September 14 at 11 a.m. and the Senior GrapeStomp on Friday, September 13 at 10:30 a.m. KidStomp is a free stomping area available for kids 12 and under.

Bring your family to GrapeFest and make your way to KidsWorld, featuring LEGOLAND® Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium, archery provided by Cinnamon Creek Ranch, a petting zoo, activities provided by Grapevine Parks & Rec and more! And for those in your party who are adrenaline junkies, look no further than the Carnival and Midway. These are sure to keep even the adults satisfied. Can’t get enough of the rides? The Unlimited Carnival Ride Pass, good Thursday from 5-10:30 p.m., is available for $25 in advance online for 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, September 11 or $30 at the festival. The Carnival is located on the corner of Main and Wall Streets.

Jitterbug and shimmy the night away at the 33rd Annual GrapeFest. The Grapevine Mills Stage and the Gazebo Stage will feature live entertainment throughout the festival. Featured performers include internationally-acclaimed Australian rock group, Little River Band; country singer, Rick Trevino; local fan-favorite, Le Freak; King of Party Bands, Graceland Ninjaz and more!

Attend pre-festival events such as:

 GrapeFest Pre-Festival Dinner at Wise Guys in Roanoke, TX, Wednesday, September 4, $45 per person;

 GrapeFest Golf Classic at Grapevine Golf Club, Friday, September 6;

 GrapeFest 16th Anniversary ItalianCarFest™, sponsored by Boardwalk Auto Group, Saturday, September 7, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Nash Farm, 626 Ball St.; and

 Texas Wine Tribute, Saturday, September 7, 6:30 p.m., Grand Hall, 636 S. Main St.

Make plans now to enjoy all of the fun activities during GrapeFest such as:

 Artisan Vendors;

 Carnival Rides and Midway Games;

 Champagne Cork Shoot-Off;

 Travel-themed films at the Historic Palace Theatre;

 Champagne Terrace;

 KidsWorld, featuring LEGOLAND® Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium, archery provided by Cinnamon Creek Ranch, petting zoo, interactive games and more;

 Shopping and dining at more than 80 locally-owned boutiques, jewelry stores, restaurants and more in Historic Downtown along Main Street throughout the festival;

 Unlimited Carnival Ride Pass, Thursday, September 12, 5 p.m. – close. $25 in advance; $30 at the festival;

 Draft & Craft Brews;

 Festival Foods;

 GrapeFest Tennis Classic, Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15;

 Grapevine Glockenspiel Clock Tower’s Would-Be Train Robbers Nat Barrett and Willy Majors appearing several times daily;

 Grapevine Winery Tours, Saturday, September 14, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.;

 Ice Carving, Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14 at 7 p.m.; and

 Strolling entertainment, including The Real McCoy Show

Discover Grapevine’s hotels during GrapeFest. For information on hotels, packages and where to stay, visit GrapeFest.com.

The 33rd Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West, will open on Thursday, September 12 at 10 a.m. Admission is free to everyone all day Thursday and until 5 p.m. on Friday. Hours are Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission prices are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors (62+) and children (6-12). Weekend pass pins are available for $18 and souvenir pins are $23. Admission is free for children five and under. For more information, call the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau at 817.410.3185 or visit GrapeFest.com.

About GrapeFest

GrapeFest is a celebration of Texas wines. Home to more than 400 wineries and 4,400 acres of vineyards producing nearly three million gallons of Texas wine each year, Texas is the fifth-largest wine producing state in the United States. Grapevine is home to the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association and Texas’ premier Urban Wine Trail.

About Bank of the West Bank of the West is proud to be an Independent Community Bank, headquartered in Grapevine and serving North Texas for more than three decades; helping to create flourishing communities by putting your dollars to work LOCALLY…with decisions made LOCALLY.

Bank of the West, Member FDIC, Presenting Sponsor of the 33rd Annual GrapeFest.