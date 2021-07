The Paramount Theatre has a great line up and films this summer. We find out what’s showing this season.

Summer Movies at the Paramount

The Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St.

Remember The Titans- July 9th & 10th

Sing- July 18th

The Iron Giant- July 31st

Casablanca- August 13th & 14th

Tangled- September 4th

(325) 676-9620

paramountabilene.com