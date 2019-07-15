Tonya Harbin Team and Fat Matt Roofing seek deserving nominees to receive $1,000

by: Adam Singleton

The Keller Williams Realty Tonya Harbin Team looking to give back deserving people in the community. Every month in 2019, they are giving $1,000 to a deserving individual, family, or non profit group and are looking for nominees for that money.

How To Enter
Please email your nominations to givingbeginsathome@harbinteam.com
Enter both nominator and nominee’s:
-Full Name
-Home Address
-Email Address
-Phone Number

Submissions must include: Story of why you believe the nominee is deserving of $1,000 in 500 words or less. You may include 2-3 photos along with your story if you wish.

(By submitting photos you agree to grant permission to the Tonya Harbin Team to use for marketing purposes.)

