Tour De Gap 2019 set for July 27th-28th

News Release from Big Brothers Big Sisters:

This year marks the 37th Annual Tour de Gap ride at the Old Settlers’ Reunion Grounds in Buffalo Gap on

July 27-28, 2018. Tour de Gap is hugely popular, bringing in around 300 riders year after year from

across Texas.

Participants will ride through the rolling hills of Buffalo Gap, relax at the pavilion area, enjoy a BBQ

lunch, catered by The Shed, as well as be entered to win raffle prizes. On Saturday, riders can choose

between three distances: 11 miles, 50K or the 100K route. The pre-registration fee for adults through

Wednesday, July 24 is $40. Day of registration is available for $45. Children under 15 ride free with a

paying adult. Riders are invited to participate in the 3rd Annual Steamboat Mountain Time Trial on

Sunday morning — a 7.8 mile hill climb up Belle Plains Road and up to the top of Steamboat Mountain.

Registration for Saturday and Sunday events is now open at bikereg.com/tour-de-gap. Please visit

tourdegap.com or contact Haley Carlson for more information – hcarlson@bbbstx.org or 325-674-3115.